NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke held a roundtable discussion in Newtown on Wednesday.
O’Rourke believes Connecticut can offer important solutions to the rest of the country, but said the stop was not a campaign event.
“I believe this is going to be a defining moment of truth for us as Americans,” O’Rourke said.
O’Rourke is struggling in the polls, but in Newtown, it was clear he was connecting with voters who were impacted by gun violence.
“She was very, very special to me and I just looked up to her all the time,” said Heidi Alvarez.
Heidi Alvarez told O’Rourke about her former teacher and friend, Vicki Soto, a teacher who was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting while trying to protect her students, including Alvarez’s sister.
Now, Alvarez is supporting O’Rourke because of his gun control policies, which include a mandatory buyback of AR-15’s.
“Just having someone like him be the voice for the people that can’t speak anymore and be the voice for people that lost a loved one. It just really means the world to me,” Alvarez said.
O’Rourke said he went to Newtown to hear from people like Alvarez and others who bear the scars of gun violence.
“I’ve come here tonight not to pitch myself, not to lay out a platform, not to campaign, but to listen to the people of Newtown,” O’Rourke said.
Gun violence survivors, including Mike Song of Guilford, whose 15-year-old son Ethan died in an accidental shooting last year, attending the roundtable.
It was a largely supporting crowd, although one protestor did speak out.
“Come on, bring it on Beto. What do you have to say about mental health, what do you have to say about urban violence, you don’t care,” said Rebecca Carnes.
O’Rourke felt the discussion was productive. He said the pain Alvarez and others have endured has given them a powerful perspective and important voice.
“I know that the people of this community understand this better than perhaps almost any other community in this country, and not just the devastation and the grief and the lost, but what those solutions are,” O’Rourke said.
O’Rourke told the Song family he would support a federal version of Ethan’s Law, which requires that adults safely store their guns when children are in their homes.
