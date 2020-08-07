HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As hundreds of thousands remain without power days after Tropical Storm Isaias hit Connecticut, President Donald Trump and the federal government approved an emergency declaration for the state.
During a tour of damage the morning after the storm, Gov. Ned Lamont said he was declaring a state of emergency.
The declaration allows the state to utilize federal assistance.
In a press release, Lamont said he spoke with the president on Thursday night to explain why the state needed the approval of the emergency declaration.
He was notified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that the state was approved for the presidential emergency declaration.
“Approval of this declaration is very much appreciated as hundreds of thousands in our state remain without power days after the storm made landfall in Connecticut,” Lamont said. “We’re continuing to work with our federal and local counterparts to assess the damage and may seek additional federal support during the response, recovery, and rebuilding process.”
The state is in the process of “conducting the necessary damage assessments to determine whether the state meets the thresholds to seek a major disaster declaration from the federal government, which would enable the state and its municipalities to receive additional federal assistance beyond that authorized by today’s emergency declaration.”
Lamont said he expects to have more information on that process within the next several days.
