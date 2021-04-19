MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The president's jobs plan could provide relief for drivers who get stuck in traffic jams on Connecticut highways.
President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan would provide infrastructure funding to realign interchanges such as the one in Meriden for Interstate 91, Interstate 691 and Route 15.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati, Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti and construction workers plan to urge support for the plan.
A news conference is set for 10 a.m.
The interchange in Meriden is one where backups frequently build.
The area has been the target of transportation proposals in the past.
RELATED: Gov. postpones major transportation projects indefinitely due to funding issue
Former Gov. Dannel Malloy shuttered a proposal back in 2018 due to a lack of funding.
