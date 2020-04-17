WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The president announced a plan on Thursday to reopen the country.
President Donald Trump called the 18-page plan "Opening Up America Again" and its focus is to get people back to work.
The decision to lift restrictions, however, falls on governors like Gov. Ned Lamont.
Lamont said it's not an easy decision to reopen certain businesses.
“We know it’s a business decision, but more importantly, a public health decision," he said.
The Trump Administration's plan eases restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus while holding the line in harder-hit communities.
Trump also called on governors to coordinate by region as they work to relax social distancing rules.
“My administration isn’t using new federal guidelines that will allow governors to take a phased and delivery approach," Trump said.
In Connecticut, the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group said it will be looking at a few things to get people back to work.
That includes the number of hospitalizations, getting more personal protective equipment and rolling out more COVID-19 testing.
