HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Saturday morning, Connecticut State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting in Hartford.
The shooting happened Friday night near the Capitol Avenue on-ramp to I-84 West.
At 6 a.m. Saturday investigators will talk about the early findings of the shooting in a press conference.
Sources confirmed with Channel 3 the person shot by a Hartford Police officer on the highway Friday night has died.
Officials say the investigation will be taken over by Connecticut State Police as is procedure for incidents like this.
Sources say the officer was taken to the hospital per protocol and is expected to recover.
The name of the officer and the person who was shot is still to be confirmed from investigators. What led up to the incident is also unknown.
