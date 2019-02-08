NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- In New Britain, the pressure is mounting on former mayor Tim Stewart to resign from the Chamber of Commerce after derogatory comments against women.
Members of the Common Council want to freeze money given to the Chamber until Stewart, who is the president there, resigns or is fired.
"I think it's ridiculous that it has taken this long for them to act,” said New Britain Alderwoman Eva Magnuszewski.
They filed a motion Friday morning, but during the afternoon they were told there is no money to freeze.
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart has only released statements, including one on Friday that said "the city of New Britain does not fund the Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce. Under my leadership, the city’s economic development staff was moved back into city hall several years ago to have autonomy from the chamber. The two entities remain separated.”
City leaders said that's not true.
"I appreciate that they mayor is in a box and has a difficult issue because it is her father, but she's the chief elected official of the city of New Britain. She needs to put that behind her,” said New Britain Alderman Carlo Carlozzi.
Tim Stewart has drawn a barrage of anger for using the "B" word to describe a group of Democratic congresswoman and senators who wore white at the president's State of the Union address Tuesday night.
Tim Stewart did apologize on Facebook, but some feel that's not enough.
City leaders also said they haven’t heard from officials at the Chamber of Commerce.
"They have been told not to speak. Genarro Bizarro (Chairman of the Chamber) has advised them not to speak to anyone. We have not heard from them,” Carlozzi said.
Bizarro is also running for State Senate and released a statement earlier this week saying he was disappointed with Stewart’s comments on Facebook, but has been silent since then, and so have board members.
This isn't the first time Stewart has been in the spotlight for something he said.
"This is the second time since we were elected to office in November 2017 that we have had to deal with the ramifications of what former mayor Stewart has said," Magnuszewski said.
Pablo Rodriguez is a community activist for the North Oak Neighborhood and said Stewart's comments angered him and many others. Stewart eventually apologized.
"It's disturbing and disgusting that this man is in a position of power where he is to represent not just the city of new Britain where he was the mayor but to bring business in and unify people," Rodriguez said.
