HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Price Chopper and Market 32 voluntarily issued a recall on Great Lakes Cheese on both white and yellow American cheeses on Monday evening.
The company recalled fresh sliced to order, pre-grab ‘n go, and ‘cheese ends’ all sold in the deli department under the Market 32 label.
The cheeses are being recalled by the manufacturer due to the presence of small metal foreign matter on the surface, the company said.
The following cheese products are include:
Product Name
PLU Number
All Day Breakfast Sandwich
37914
Cheeseburger (plain)
27613
Bacon American Burger
27599
Breakfast Egg and Cheese Sandwich
37913
Ben & Bill’s Egg Cheese Sandwich
30202
Handheld American Club
47370
Ben & Bill’s Grilled Cheeseburger
30714
Ben & Bill’s Western Egg Sandwich
30200
Breakfast Combo #1 Loaded
37889
Breakfast Combo #2 Loaded
37890
Breakfast Combo #3 Loaded
37891
Ben & Bill’s Western Omelet
30204
Regular White Vegetable Sub
22597500000
The company said employees have removed these products and customers are advised to return these items.
