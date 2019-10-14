Price Chopper Generic

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Price Chopper and Market 32 voluntarily issued a recall on Great Lakes Cheese on both white and yellow American cheeses on Monday evening.

The company recalled fresh sliced to order, pre-grab ‘n go, and ‘cheese ends’ all sold in the deli department under the Market 32 label.

The cheeses are being recalled by the manufacturer due to the presence of small metal foreign matter on the surface, the company said.

The following cheese products are include:

Product Name

PLU Number

All Day Breakfast Sandwich

37914

Cheeseburger (plain)

27613

Bacon American Burger

27599

Breakfast Egg and Cheese Sandwich

37913

Ben & Bill’s Egg Cheese Sandwich

30202

Handheld American Club

47370

Ben & Bill’s Grilled Cheeseburger

30714

Ben & Bill’s Western Egg Sandwich

30200

Breakfast Combo #1 Loaded

37889

Breakfast Combo #2 Loaded

37890

Breakfast Combo #3 Loaded

37891

Ben & Bill’s Western Omelet

30204

Regular White Vegetable Sub

22597500000

The company said employees have removed these products and customers are advised to return these items.

