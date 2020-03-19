(WFSB) -- During these trying times, folks who are looking for part-time or temporary work can turn to Price Chopper/Market 32 as an option.
On Thursday, the company said it is looking to hire more than 2,000 new part-time or temporary part-time teammates to better serve its customers.
A press release said the new hires would be for most of the chain’s 132 stores that are in six states.
“The pandemic outbreak has been devastating to so many businesses and their employees. At the same time, we must keep our stores open to provide the community with vital goods and services - and though our exceptional teammates are working around the clock to do this - we need some extra help. It’s our hope that this hiring opportunity provides relief to many for the sake of serving many more within our communities,” said Mike Miller, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of human resources operations.
Applications will be taken online here.
The company said it is expediting the hiring and training process so that new teammates can begin working almost immediately.
“We look forward to extending our family and sharing our sense of purpose, as we weather these challenging times,” said Miller.
