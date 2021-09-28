(WFSB) - Price Chopper markets are offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at locations statewide.
The grocery store chain announced on Monday that appointments must be made using an online scheduler here.
Price Chopper cited information from the Food and Drug Administration which said the Pfizer booster is available to people aged 65 and older, those who live in long-term care facilities, those with compromised immune systems, and those whose jobs put them at greater risk to contract the virus.
It said a booster should be administered six months after the initial series of shots was completed.
“Price Chopper/Market 32’s community pharmacies are pleased to continue doing our part to protect our communities from COVID-19,” said Scott Guisinger, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of pharmacy. “We encourage those who qualify for a booster to get one and those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so immediately so they can help protect themselves, their families and their communities.”
More information about Price Chopper's vaccine program can be found on the grocery chain's website here.
