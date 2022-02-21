(WFSB) – Expect to pay top dollar if you are in the market for a new or used car.
President’s Day has traditionally been “the day” to sell cars for auto dealers.
They were busy Monday, but the times and the prices have changed.
“It’s time to turn that in because I’m leasing it,” said Janice Giannini of Willington.
Giannini wants to trade in her leased 2019 for a new car in hopes of reducing her monthly payment.
“The payment I’m doing right now is over $500, and that’s extravagant for me on a fixed income,” Giannini said.
New car prices are higher this year due to the lack of inventory caused by supply chain problems that manufacturers are slowly working out.
“Used to be we had hundreds of vehicles to select from and walk in and say hey I want that one and you could leave within an hour or two,” said Eric Gates of Columbia Ford.
Now ordering a car could take months, or in the case of 24-year-old Jeffrey Rivera, a year.
“I’m a car fanatic and I like to build my toys,” Rivera said.
Jeff ordered an orange Ford Bronco with the Wild Trac Edition, his sticker shock: $74,000, including $18,000 in extras.
“Leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, Weather Tech floor mats,” Rivera said.
Nationwide on average used car prices are up 40% compared to this time last year.
