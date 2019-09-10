(WFSB) -- Tuesday is Primary Election Day and polls have been open since 6 a.m.
Voters in 22 communities have been casting ballots, including Hartford and New Haven.
See poll results here after 8 p.m.
In Hartford, Mayor Luke Bronin is looking to fend off two Democratic challengers.
His opponents, former mayor Eddie Perez and State Rep. Brandon McGee are trying to get the nomination.
There is a rematch in New Haven where voters will be selecting the Democratic nominee for mayor.
Incumbent Mayor Toni Harp is facing off against Justin Elicker.
In 2013, Harp, then a state senator, beat Elicker, who was an alderman, in the general election.
Six years later, Elicker is giving it a go again.
Voters in Middletown have four Democratic candidates to choose from to fill the vacancy at the mayor's office.
Mary Bartolotta, Geen Thazhampallath, Ben Florsheim and William Russo are all on the ballot.
Bartolotta is a member of the common council.
Thazhampallath is the director of parking.
Florsheim is a recent graduate of Wesleyan who is now working for Senator Chris Murphy.
And Russo is the director of public works.
Republican council minority leader Sebastian Giuliano will take on the winner.
They are vying for Mayor Dan Drew's job. He is not running for re-election.
Over in Bridgeport, incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim is running for re-election against State Senator Marilyn Moore in the Democratic primary.
On the Republican side, there are three names on the ballot, John Rodriguez, Ethan Book and Dishon Francis.
In Hamden, incumbent Democratic Mayor Curt Leng squares off against challenger Lauren Garrett.
One issue dividing the community is the handling of police shooting involving a Hamden and Yale police officer.
Protesters have been calling on both officers to lose their jobs for months.
In West Haven, several candidates are trying to knock off incumbent Democratic Mayor Nancy Rossi.
Longtime city clerk Debbie Collins and former mayor Ed O’Brien are challenging Rossi.
She beat O’Brien two years ago in the primary and municipal elections.
Polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.
For more information from the Secretary of State’s office, click here.
