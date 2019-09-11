(WFSB) -- Tuesday was Primary Election Day and the results are in.
Voters in 22 communities have been casting ballots, including Hartford and New Haven.
In Hartford, Mayor Luke Bronin fought off two Democratic challengers.
His opponents, former mayor Eddie Perez and State Rep. Brandon McGee were trying to get the nomination.
An hour after the polls closed at 8 p.m., Bronin declared victory over his challengers.
There was a rematch in New Haven where Democratic voters selected their nominee for mayor.
Incumbent Mayor Toni Harp faced off against Justin Elicker.
Shortly after the polls closed, Elicker won an upset victory over Harp.
In 2013, Harp, then a state senator, beat Elicker, who was an alderman, in the general election.
Voters in Middletown had four Democratic candidates to choose from to fill the vacancy at the mayor's office.
Mary Bartolotta, Geen Thazhampallath, Ben Florsheim and William Russo were all on the ballot.
Florsheim, a recent graduate of Wesleyan who now works for Sen. Chris Murphy, claimed victory in the Democratic primary.
Bartolotta is a member of the common council.
Thazhampallath is the director of parking.
Russo is the director of public works.
Republican council minority leader Sebastian Giuliano will take on the winner in the general election.
They sought Mayor Dan Drew's job. He is not running for re-election.
In Bridgeport, incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim squeaked out a victory against Marilyn Moore in the Democratic primary. Ganim received a total of 5,269 votes, and his challenger, Moore, came up short, with 5,021 votes.
On the Republican side in Bridgeport, John Rodriguez beat out Ethan Book and Dishon Francis. Rodriguez won with a total of 282 votes, or 47 percent of the vote.
In Hamden, incumbent Democratic Mayor Curt Leng squared off against challenger Lauren Garrett.
Leng won.
One issue dividing the community is the handling of police shooting involving a Hamden and Yale police officer.
Protesters have been calling on both officers to lose their jobs for months.
In West Haven, longtime city clerk Debbie Collins and former mayor Ed O’Brien tried to knock off incumbent Democratic Mayor Nancy Rossi.
However, Rossi secured the primary with 49 percent of the vote.
Republican Michael Gregorio captured 439 votes, which earned him a victory over Steven Mullins.
Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.
(1) comment
as usual WFSB doesn't care about the little towns that had primaries yesterday. they only report on the bigger towns and cities
