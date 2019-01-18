NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The principal of a school in New Haven resigned after video surfaced of him improperly restraining a student.
Morgan Barth, principal of Achievement First Amistad High School, stepped down effective immediately, according to the school's senior director of marketing and communications.
"The video shows him improperly restraining a student," confirmed Amanda Pinto, senior director. "New Haven police investigated the incident when it occurred, Achievement First also did an internal investigation."
Channel 3 is working to gather more information from police.
On its website, Achievement First Amistad High calls itself a public school that provides prep-school-quality education with a focused attention on college counseling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.