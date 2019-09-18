BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - It's time for the principal of Lewis Mills High School in Burlington to pucker up.
Principal Chris Rau is a contestant in the Kiss-A-Pig Contest to raise money for the Imagine-Nation Museum in Bristol.
The money raised provides valuable education programs for children, school officials said.
With enough votes, Rau will kiss Daisy the pot-bellied pig on Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.
Each dollar donated equals one vote.
To vote, head to imaginenation.org or fill out and send in this ballot with a donation.
