HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There’s frustration over the vaccine rollout as Department of Correction employees said they still don’t know when they will get their shots.
The Hartford Correctional Center has some 300 employees and 700 inmates, but the unions said they can’t give guidance without knowing when and how the Dept. of Correction (DOC) will give out the vaccine.
“We’re just saying that our front staff have needed it since the very beginning and haven’t received it yet,” said Colin Provost, president of AFSCME Local 391.
DOC employees said they’re worried about when they’ll get the vaccine. They’re part of Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout, but they said they haven’t seen any plans from the Dept. of Correction.
“We need to protect our brothers and sisters within the institutions and there’s no plan in place right now on when they will administer it,” Provost said.
So far only medical staff within prisons have received vaccines. But AFSCME Council 4 represents more than 4,000 frontline workers.
The DOC also houses more than 9,000 inmates.
As of Monday, 271 staff and 267 inmates were recovering from COVID-19.
“This literally a matter of life and death for correctional staff,” Provost said.
A spokeswoman for the DOC said in a statement that the agency’s “focus has been to develop an educational and operational plan ... in order to efficiently vaccinate as many staff members and inmates as quickly as possible.”
The DOC’s commissioner sent a memo on Wednesday that said, in part, “one thing we know for certain is that the COVID-19 vaccines are being held to the same safety standards as all other vaccines.”
“I personally have no faith or confidence in this administration,” said Sean Howard, of AFSCME Local 387.
The unions said the DOC has mishandled its overall response to the pandemic.
Howard said he suffered heart damage because of COVID-19, and still gets tired easily.
The unions also say the DOC has been slow to take their input in the past.
“They never want to take it until it’s way too late, and then they’re always playing catch-up,” Howard said.
Inmates are also included in this rollout. The unions say they are not even sure if staff first or if inmates and employees will get it at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.