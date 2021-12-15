BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Wednesday is a big day in the life of a lot of high school football players.
It’s the beginning of the early signing period.
Starting Wednesday, players get to accept scholarship offers. It’s a huge life decision.
Bristol Central quarterback Victor Rosa had been verbally committed for some time and on Wednesday, he made it official has as he signs his letter of intent to play at UConn.
There was an after school celebration this afternoon for Victor as family and friends helped him realize the effort of his hard work and talents
As an added bonus, Victor knows he’ll have a close friend from Central, UConn basketball recruit Donovan Clingan, with whom he can share the experience.
In Addition to signing Victor, new UConn head coach Jim Mora and his staff have had a busy recruiting period signing another dozen or so players.
Mora took an aggressive approach to recruiting, despite being a new coach who got a late start.
When asked about his prize in state, Mora simply gushed about a player he says can do it all.
"We plan to use him, his quickness," Mora said.
Jim Mora believes these recruits he’s bringing in can start bringing UConn football some much needed success.
"It wasn’t about anything in the past, our vision of it," Mora added.
Jim Mora says the Huskies are still working on signing a few more players, including a quarterback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.