(WFSB) - Contractors all over the state continue to try and prepare for this week’s weather, but getting the salt to do so continues to be a challenge.
Considering the Gateway Terminal supplies ninety percent of the state’s contractors, hours-long waits have become the norm, and in the last couple of days, salt wasn’t even guaranteed if you waited three, four, even five hours.
Many of the contractors say the problem can be traced to when the New London port closed down salt storage operations, forcing many to solely rely on Gateway Terminal for salt.
With multiple storms hitting us this week, contractors worry this salt shortage will let dangerous conditions stick around longer.
“Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday. It could be a disaster. Everything’s going to be a sheet of ice. My customers aren’t going to be happy with me, because I can’t get salt to provide for them. I mean, we’ve had a lot of snow back-to-back-to-back. We’ve used up all our resources," Peter Niro, owner of All State Landscape Services, tells us.
In a statement to Eyewitness News, Gateway Terminal says:
“To our valued customers and fellow Connecticut residents – please be assured that Gateway Terminal has an adequate supply of salt for the balance of the winter. The extreme winter weather has led to a significant increase in salt demand, resulting in longer than usual wait times to access salt at Gateway Terminal. We ask our customers to please plan accordingly as we work hard to alleviate any delays in service. We put the safety of our community as our top priority. We strongly urge everyone to exercise safety and avoid driving during hazardous conditions.”
The state Department of Transportation says they’re prepared for the week ahead, saying they have plenty of salt on hand and are continuing to receive shipments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.