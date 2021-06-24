CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Flare and local lore come with the annual Travelers Championship in Cromwell.
That includes a tour caddie at the TPC River Highlands.
Kyle Peters, Mark Hubbard’s PGA Tour caddie, sported a Hartford Yard Goats hat while carrying Hubbard’s bag on Thursday morning.
Peters said he is a huge baseball fan and incorporated his love and passion of that game into a routine while traveling on the road.
“It’s one of my hobbies, going to all the major league stadiums,” Peters said. “If there’s not a major league stadium, I like to go to minor league ballparks. [Dunkin’ Donuts Park] was really nice. For being a AA stadium, that place is awesome. I can tell it’s new!”
Peters said next to his hometown Charleston, SC River Dogs, the Yard Goats have the best logo he’s seen.
