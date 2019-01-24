BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - An assistant professor at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport faces disciplinary action for shouting "sieg heil" and using a Nazi salute during a faculty meeting.
The incident involving Charles Meyrick happened on Nov. 2, according to HCC president Paul Broadie II.
Broadie said Meyrick could be fired over the way he objected to a school consolidation proposal.
The results of a behavioral misconduct investigation were released on Thursday in a report.
Broadie said it revealed that Meyrick engaged in serious misconduct that caused his colleagues to feel unnerved and fearful that violence would erupt.
The shouting and salutes by Meyrick went on for more than 10 minutes, investigators said.
“The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities aspire to the highest standards of ethical and professional integrity,” Broadie said. “As student-centered institutions of higher learning we are committed to maintaining a respectful and safe learning environment for faculty, staff and students. Open and free expression is encouraged, but this behavior is not in keeping with our standard for personal and professional conduct.”
The incident happened just days after the mass shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Connecticut State Colleges and Universities president Mark Ojakian said people at the HCC meeting headed for the exits during Meyrick's outburst.
“Our state colleges and universities aim to foster a welcoming learning environment, and these threatening actions go far beyond acceptable discourse," Ojakian said.
The investigation also showed evidence of a history of Meyrick’s behavior over a period of several months.
Broadie said numerous witnesses reported fear of attending meetings with Meyrick. Others expressed reluctance to speak with investigators for fear of retaliation.
Meyrick is an assistant professor of business and economics, according to HCC's website.
The report cited that Meyrick became upset over a proposal to consolidate the state's community colleges into one school. He called a presentation about it a "farce" and the meeting itself a "waste of time." The report said he also ranted about being lied to.
The disciplinary action will be decided by administrators, according to the behavioral misconduct investigation report.
