NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Following the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, more workplaces are mandating vaccines.
For months, some of the vaccine hesitant said they’d consider a COVID-19 shot if the Food and Drug Administration fully approved it.
Now that it has, some people’s employment could depend on being vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control reports that more than 171 million Americans are fully vaccinated.
In Connecticut, more than 2.2 million people are in the state.
Data shows that April and May marked the peak of the vaccine rollout.
In August, COVID-19 shots have plateaued.
However, a workplace policy may alter the course, leaving many wondering if they can simply say ‘no thank you’ when a vaccine mandate is implemented.
“Actually, no. They can’t just simply say, ‘no, thank you’,” said Dr. Brian A. Marks, a senior lecturer at the University of New Haven who teaches law, public health, and economics.
He explains a medical exemption may be considered.
“That would have to be documented and provided as evidence that the vaccine is problematic medically for that individual,” Marks said.
During a news conference with Yale New Haven Health, it was learned that more than 83 percent of medical staff and employees are fully vaccinated.
The healthcare system adopted a vaccine mandate earlier this summer and employees are required to comply.
If not, the system’s president made it clear what would happen.
“They’ll no longer work for Yale New Haven Health,” said Christopher O’Connor, president of Yale New Haven Health.
Once other COVID-19 vaccines receive full FDA approval, Marks said mandates won’t be a rarity.
“We’re going to see mandates in place because of the nature of COVID-19 and it’s variants,” Marks said.
Marks continued to say it’s possible that someone who refuses to get the shot and doesn’t have an exemption could be fired, and someone looking to sue for a wrongful discharge may not succeed in court.
(1) comment
A professor (not in Connecticut) did actually succeed in a court case; he is unvaccinated, but showed natural immunity at vaccination levels through a blood test from having already had the disease. The side effects of the vaccine for people who already have full natural immunity are worse than for those who don't.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.