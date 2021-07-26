(WFSB) - A program created in neighboring Massachusetts is gaining traction here in Connecticut.
"I've got two great loves, my son and job, and I want these to come together and be able to work well together," UConn-Farmington firefighter and ALEC trainer Leslie Prior tells us.
Leslie is a mom on a mission. Her son, Gavin, is 21 years old and on the autism spectrum.
"It's been a long road, which is pretty typical with a lot of parents who have a child on the spectrum or any other fairly significant developmental disability. It's never a straight path and it was once early on explained to me as being a marathon, not a sprint, so we've kind of treated it that way as he's been growing up, and we've made with a lot of help, a lot of nice movement with him, and he has worked very hard as has his village," Prior explained.
Prior is also a first responder, a trained firefighter with the UConn Fire Department in Farmington.
Part of her village is the fire house where she's blending her two great loves through ALEC.
The acronym stands for "Autism and Law Enforcement Education Coalition."
It's an autism training program, originally started in Massachusetts.
The goal is to equip first responders, police, firefighters, and EMTs, with the knowledge and strategies to best serve people on the spectrum in a crisis.
"Strategies to use to deescalate, what to look for, how to notice that you're patient, or you may even be there for the parent or the caregiver, what's happening with the person on the spectrum? Can we stop a problem before it happens? So there's no misunderstandings," noted Prior.
"There's many different parts of the spectrum that you have to deal with," Groton Police Detective Daniel Grimm stated.
Detective Grimm recently went through ALEC training.
"They may not want to be touched. They may react differently to sounds or sights. The lights on the car may set them off, so you don't know and part of the ALEC training is with ours, the dispatcher puts into the CAD entry that if you're going to a specific call and that person may react to the sirens, so we know as we're approaching that house, turn the sirens off," continued Grimm.
Understanding that comes from having an ALEC trainer who lives with someone on the spectrum.
"We have an officer here whose son is autistic and he does the training, and he uses personal experience to talk about how he deals with his son and how we should be interacting with autistic people, and understanding what their family are going through and dealing with it on that level. I think it makes it more personal. I mean, it would be like someone trying to teach me to be a police officer that's not a police officer, so someone that deals with it on a day to day basis," says Grimm.
Leslie is an ALEC trainer and she's also working to secure funding for training.
"I myself spoke in front of the South Windsor Masons recently and they very generously gave us a $5,000 grant, which will help train quite a few people in the state of Connecticut," said Prior.
She says Massachusetts recently implemented a funded mandate for the training in the public safety community, which means the state pays for it.
She says here in Connecticut, there's a mandate for the training, but no money specifically set aside for the ALEC programming.
There’s a law that Connecticut police departments should get specialized training in how to handle incidents that involved people with autism spectrum disorder, but the state doesn’t fund that training.
It’s up to the individual departments to seek out organizations that do it for free.
Under the bill, an act concerning training for certain public safety and emergency services personnel, states
each police or basic field training program shall provide a minimum of twenty-seven hours of training relative to the handling of juvenile matters, which includes, but is not limited to…
"Techniques for handling incidents, such as wandering, that involve juveniles and adults with autism spectrum disorder, cognitive impairment or nonverbal learning disorder, provided the curriculum for such techniques is available at no cost to the division from (i) Institutions of higher education, health care professionals or advocacy organizations that are concerned with juveniles and adults with autism spectrum disorder, cognitive impairment or nonverbal learning disorder, or (ii) A collaboration of such institutions, professionals or organizations...”
Since ALEC was formed in 2004, more than 47,000 in the public safety community have been trained, mostly in the northeast.
Prior says somewhere between 30 and 35 percent of use of force interactions involve someone with a disability
They're working hard to change that, like to our north in Massachusetts, where State Police responded to a call for distress at a terminal in Logan Airport.
One of the troopers credited ALEC training for being able to identify that man had Autism Spectrum Disorder and was able to safely deescalate the situation, and get the individual to carry on with his trip.
Prior and Grimm both agree that this type of training could be life saving and life changing.
"I think the more that police officers are informed of the people in their community and the people are informed of the officers in their community it's better for everybody, so I absolutely think it's going to be helpful in the long run," stated Grimm.
"I think the statistic I looked at was in the next decade, over 50,000 young people are going to age into adulthood in the autism community. That's significant, so if you haven't met somebody yet with autism, you're going to," Prior added.
She says when we know better, we do better and believes getting the public safety community trained by ALEC is one step in the right direction.
