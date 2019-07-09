HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A free summer meals program for kids kicked off this week.
Channel 3 got an exclusive look at how the program works and how your child can take advantage of it.
The cafeteria line inside a Hartford school is still buzzing in the middle of summer.
The free summer meals program just kicked off this week and the senior director of food at Hartford Public Schools says any kid in Connecticut, aged 18 and younger, can find a free meal.
“The concern always is about the summer slug, the gap,” said Lonnie Burt, Senior Director of Food & Child Nutrition Services.
To make sure food isn’t a worry this summer, the capitol city is offering free meals at nearly 50 locations. Those locations include city parks, all the branches of the Hartford Public Library and at community partnerships.
New this summer, hot meals are being delivered for the first time with staples like fresh fruit and vegetables.
“Providing us with the kinds of vegetables that they need to be eating, that’s a great compliment for our garden programs,” said Patricia Kelly, founder, president & CEO of Ebony Horsewomen.
On an average day, one of the feeding sites will serve about 4,000 to 5,000 lunches throughout the summer.
“The majority of our staff are Hartford residents. This is their community, these are their students, this is their neighbors, these are their friend’s kids. These are people that they really care about,” Burt said.
The program is federally funded. Around 38,000 free meals are served daily statewide.
Any child under the age of 18 can take advantage. Just call 2-1-1 to fine your nearest summer meal locations.
