NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A project along a busy New Haven road aims to cut down on accidents and keep people safe, and residents say it' been a long time coming.
City wide, New Haven saw thirteen pedestrian deaths last year, along with a handful already this year and the work that’s set to take place her on Edgewood Avenue is designed to keep everyone safer.
The city unveiled the designs for its downtown west community connectivity corridor.
The project will transform the more than two mile stretch of Edgewood Avenue, installing the longest street protected cycle track in the state, along with traffic signals for both pedestrians and bikers, as well as a number of traffic calming measurers to get folks to slow down.
In some spots, they’re even extending the curb, reducing the size of the street and the amount of time one has to be out trying to cross.
We’re told pretty much the entire project will be covered by a $1.2 million grant from the state of Connecticut.
“One of the most common things that I hear when I knock on doors around the city, people want more speed humps, people want more safe places for themselves and their children to walk," New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says.
The hope is to have the work completed by early next year.
