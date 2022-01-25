WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A project could bring 1,000 jobs to the City of Waterbury and Borough of Naugatuck.
Gov. Ned Lamont, Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary and Naugatuck Mayor Warren Hess set a news conference for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
They plan to announce details of an economic development project, which they said could bring a significant number of jobs to the municipalities.
The governor and mayors will be joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Rep. Jahana Hayes, State Sen. Joan Hartley, State Sen. Jorge Cabrera, and other state and local officials.
