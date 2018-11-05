ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Enfield police are investigating projectiles that were found in a home on Monday.
The home is located on King Street.
Police said the projectiles are believed to be inert, but they are being examined by the CT State Police bomb squad out of caution.
If it is determined that there is a danger to the public, police said appropriate measures will be taken.
There is no word on the exact projectiles that were found.
