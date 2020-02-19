GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Love definitely wasn't blind for a high school student in Glastonbury.
Paige Drury, who is blind, was asked to the prom by Jake Schwartz in a heartwarming video that garnered attention over social media.
The couple exchanged valentines this week because they had been away during the actual holiday.
The juniors were preparing for a play rehearsal at the time.
According to family members, they have been dating since they were freshmen and met during a play in 6th grade.
Schwartz fashioned a braille sign out of Hershey kisses that simply read "Prom?"
Drury of course said "yes."
