CLINTON (WFSB) - A propane leak has closed a section of Rt. 81 in Clinton Monday night.
According to police, the road is closed in both directions between Glenwood Road and the entrance to the mall.
Police said the leak is right in front of the old Morgan High school.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the areas and seek alternate routes.
