SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – Some homes in Seymour were evacuated on Wednesday due to a propane leak.
Fire crews were called to the area of Garden Street and Spruce Street for the report of a hazmat incident.
The First Selectwoman said three homes were evacuated as a precaution, and traffic is being detoured.
There is no threat to the public at this time.
The fire department will be conducting a liquid burn off, which may take several hours.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.