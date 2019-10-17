TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Repairs continued on Thursday at a health center in Torrington where a fallen tree limb caused a propane leak.
Firefighters said it happened at the Litchfield Woods Health Care Center on Robert Street around 1:30 a.m.
They said the limb hit a service line.
The service was connected to six 2,000 pound liquid propane tanks.
Channel 3 was told that the staff and patients were relocated as crews shut down control valves to stop the leak.
The center is now operating as normal.
Athena Health Care Systems provided a statement on what happened.
Earlier [Thursday] morning, a tree on our property fell onto a propane tank which feeds into our center. Our center staff acted quickly and called 911. Residents located near the area closest to the tank were “evacuated in place,” that is moved from their rooms and brought to another area of the center as a precaution. No one in the center was evacuated outside of the building or in any danger.
Litchfield Woods would like to thank the always quick and professional firefighter from the city of Torrington for their response to our center. The firefighters secured the propane tank and metered the building to ensure for our residents’ safety.
All residents were back in their rooms in less than one hour.
Later [Thursday], a tree service will be at Litchfield Woods to remove the tree and debris. We estimate the propane will be offline for an additional hour while the work is completed. We do not anticipate any interruption of service to our patients and residents during this time.
This marked the second time this week that the health center had to deal with a utility leak.
A boil water advisory was recently lifted after a water main break had to be repaired.
