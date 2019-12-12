EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) -- Part of Route 189 in East Granby is closed due to a propane leak in the area.
Town officials said Route 189 is closed in both directions from the Floydville Road/Holcomb Street intersection to the Granby line.
Fire crews are securing a leaking commercial-use propane tank on the farm adjacent to Route 189, officials said.
Crews from CT DEEP, EG and Simsbury Fire Departments are on site.
It is unclear at this time how long the road will be closed.
Follow traffic updates in your area, here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.