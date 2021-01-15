BOLTON, CT (WFSB) - Route 6 in Bolton is closed because of a crash.
According to state police, it happened in the area of Stony Road early Friday afternoon.
Officials in nearby Coventry said a propane tanker rolled over.
Troopers urged drivers to seek alternate routes.
In addition to state police, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and firefighters were called to the scene.
There's no word on a cause or if anyone was hurt.
