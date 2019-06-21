EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- Part of Route 82 in East Haddam is closed after a propane truck flipped over.
The rollover crash was reported just before noon.
The road is closed between Clark Hill Road and Old Town Road, the Dept. of Transportation said.
State police drivers should find alternate routes and expect delays in the area.
