HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has one of the highest real estate property taxes in the nation.
WalletHub.com, a personal finance website, released on Tuesday its list of 2021's Property Taxes by State.
On it, Connecticut had the 4th highest.
WalletHub said it compared home and vehicle taxes across the nation.
Here are the metrics that contributed to Connecticut's ranking:
- Real-estate property tax rank: 48th
- Vehicle property tax rank: 47th
- Real-estate tax on median state home value: $5,898
- Real-estate tax on median U.S. home value: $4,658
- Vehicle property tax on best-selling car: $651
Source: WalletHub
Only New Hampshire, Illinois and New Jersey had higher taxes.
The lowest were Hawaii, Alabama and Colorado.
See the complete results of WalletHub's study here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.