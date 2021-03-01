HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A proposal could help people reduce energy use and give vulnerable residents information needed to make affordable energy choices.
Gov. Ned Lamont introduced the proposal and is expected to talk about it on Monday morning.
A news conference is set for 10 a.m. at the state capitol in Hartford.
The governor’s proposal is Senate Bill 882, "An Act Concerning Climate Change Mitigation and Home Energy Affordability."
Lamont will be joined by Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes, Tim Fabuien of CMC Energy Services, Shubhada Kambli, the City of Hartford’s sustainability director, and state lawmakers.
