WASHINGTON (WFSB) - A group of senators introduced a bill that encourages colleges to remove criminal and juvenile record questions from admissions applications.
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat and member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, joined others in proposing the Beyond the Box for Higher Education Act.
The senators believe it would give more Americans a chance to earn a higher education.
“A good education is a ticket to the middle class,” Murphy said. “If someone was convicted of a crime as a juvenile, served their time and got back on the right path, their past shouldn’t doom their future. This bill levels the playing field and gives everyone an equal shot at a good education.”
Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii said everyone deserves a chance to go to college and succeed.
“This bill is about tearing down the barriers that keep people from pursuing a better life through higher education," Schatz said.
The senators said most colleges and universities ask criminal justice, juvenile justice and school disciplinary questions in their admissions processes.
The Association of American Colleges and Universities and the American Association of Community Colleges urged their members to remove the questions. The Common Application also decided to remove criminal history questions from its form starting in Aug. 2019.
The bill would assist colleges and universities as they change their policies by providing assistance in the form of guidance and training.
See the complete proposed bill here:
