(WFSB) - Nurses with Rockville General Hospital are worried services will soon be stripped from the hospital.
The hospital’s parent company shut down a unit in March to make to make extra space for COVID patients.
Now, the nurses' union says the company is trying to make this temporary move a permanent one.
The reason is because of this application filed in October to make to combine the hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital into one operation.
That move would make Rockville Hospital into a satellite campus.
The two hospitals are owned by the Eastern Connecticut Health Network, which itself is owned by California-based Prospect Medical Holdings.
ECHN said today that the application has nothing to do with that March waiver to move patients and that their intent is to streamline certain administrative functions and cut down costs.
ECHN's approval to close those units in Rockville comes from the governor’s emergency powers and that will end.
A merger, if approved by the state, would allow them to close those units permanently and transfer those beds to Manchester.
That’s what the nurses' unions are worried will happen and they say it will hurt service in Vernon.
"Our goal and our mission here is to meet the community need, and as that develops going forward, we’ll be sure to," Deborah Weymouth, CEO of ECHN tells us.
"Prospect's a for-profit organization, so they're out to make a profit. I'm more concerned about the safety of our patients," Cheryl Sheades of Rockville Hospital explained.
Nurses also point out that ECHN has not used any of those twenty-one COVID beds in Rockville, but ECHN says that hasn’t been necessary.
Again, this application needs approval by the state Office of Health Care Strategies.
That agency wants more information from ECHN and Prospect by January 18.
