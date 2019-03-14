HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana is set to be discussed during a news conference on Thursday.
General law chair Michael D'Agostino, the Judiciary Committee's Steve Stafstrom and the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee's Jason Rojas plan to talk to the media at 3 p.m.
The key House of Representatives committee chairs said they are getting behind legislation that would legalize cannabis for recreational use in Connecticut.
The news conference is planned for the speaker's conference room at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
(1) comment
If they are going to legalize recreational marijuana, then they better make sure that the prices, including taxes are not double what the street dealers are charging or we will still have a street crime problem with competing drug gangs. The medical marijuana establishments are already charging way more than street dealers plus requiring patients to pay a one hungred dollar registration fee annually. That's not how you compete with illegal drug dealers!
