HEBRON, CT (WFSB) -- A proposal to replace the field at Rham High School is on Tuesday’s ballot, but the project is dividing the three towns that make up the school district.
Players and their families, along with their coaches have been pushing for this upgrade for quite some time, but they haven’t gotten much, saying what the have doesn’t drain and needs to be replaced.
However, opponents said a turf field is not the way to go.
A rally is being held in Hebron on Friday afternoon ahead of Tuesday’s election.
The student athletes at Rham High School might not be old enough to vote, but they still want their voices heard when it comes to Tuesday’s referendum over whether or not their school will get a new artificial turf field.
Voters in Hebron, Andover and Marlborough, the three towns that make up regional school district 8, will vote either yes or no on whether or not to bond roughly $3.5 million over the next 10 years to install a turf field, lights and a new track at Rham High School.
“It’s a high controversy, I think it would be great, my kids don’t play, but why not do it, let’s see what it does. I’ve seen it in other places,” said Lisa Warren, of Hebron.
According to the district, the current grass field has a long history of draining issues, dating back to when it was built, 20 years ago, leading to ponding and standing water on the field and track, causing issues.
In fact, coaches say Rham even had to move home games late in the year before, due to poor and unsafe playing conditions.
Opponents who’ve put up ‘vote no’ signs around the district, claim turf fields are more likely to cause injuries, arguing that natural grass fields are better for the athletes and the kids.
But those backing the new field argue, out of the more than 30-plus teams in their conference, Rham is just one of four that doesn’t already play on turf.
“Personally, my husband used to play football and he used to love playing and getting muddy and dirty and the snow and rain, so you lose that when you have turf too,” Warren said.
Now if the turf field project passes on Tuesday, there would be a design process, the project would go out to bid, construction would start this summer, with completion next fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.