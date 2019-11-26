WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A new proposal would curb added fees for air travel.

With a record 31.6 million people expected to fly this week for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the trade organization Airlines For America, extra fees could quickly add up.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said U.S. airlines collected more than $4 billion from baggage and reservation fees.

Blumenthal said he's pushing to prohibit airlines from charging extra fees, which include cancellations, changes and baggage.

He said it's part of the proposed FAIR Fees Act, an acronym for "forbidding airlines from imposing ridiculous fees."

As part of the proposal, Blumenthal wants the Department of Transportation to review the types of fees in order to help airline passengers.

Blumenthal scheduled a news conference about it at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Wintry weather threatens to snarl US holiday travel A strong storm expected to drop up to a foot of snow in parts of Colorado and Wyoming on Tuesday prompted airlines to issue travel alerts and the National Weather Service to issue blizzard and wintry weather warnings from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Lakes.

In the meantime, Bradley was busy on Tuesday morning with people traveling for the holiday. While most of the arrivals and departures board was green, passengers were still urged to check with their carriers for any delays.

Winter weather watches and advisories were in place stretching from California to Michigan.

While the busiest travel day is expected to be Sunday, the second busiest is forecasted to be Wednesday.