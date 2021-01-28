HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Among the bills proposed in the state legislature's January session is one that involves fining people who don't vote.
Sen. Will Haskell, a Democrat, proposed the bill.
Haskell represents the state's 26th District of Bethel, New Canaan, redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport and Wilton.
Proposed Bill No. 180 would amend general statutes to "provide that at the 2024 state election and each state election thereafter, all qualified electors shall either cast a ballot or provide a valid reason for not casting a ballot."
It would also allow the secretary of the state's office to mail a form asking as to why a registered voter didn't vote.
Valid reasons would include travel, illness, or "conscientious objection."
"Failure to respond to such form with a valid reason shall result in a fine of $20 paid to the office of the secretary of the state," the proposal said.
The bill said violators would not face criminal charges or a denial of government services.
"Except that an elector may perform two hours of community service for a Connecticut-based nonprofit organization if such elector is unable to pay such fine," the proposal continued.
The secretary of the state would mail out an explanation to all registered voters ahead of the 2024 election to explain the changes.
Haskell said in published reports that he doesn't not expect the legislation to go anywhere.
However, he said he hopes it will be a stepping off point for a discussion about encouraging people to vote.
See the complete wording of the bill here or below:
