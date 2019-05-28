VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A new proposal is in the works aimed at protecting children from being left in hot vehicles by adding an electronic reminder.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he'll announce the new legislation on Tuesday.
It's called the Helping Overcome Trauma for Children Alone in Rear Seats Act, or simply the HOT CARS Act.
The bill would require vehicle makers to include an alert to remind drivers to check their rear seat for passengers when the vehicle is turned off.
Blumenthal's office said 52 infants and children died after being left in hot vehicles in 2018. It said the number was up from 43 deaths in 2017.
At his news conference, Blumenthal said he'll be joined by members of the Vernon Police Department and Carter Chevrolet.
Chevrolet currently has a rear seat reminder similar to one being proposed by Blumenthal for the whole industry.
The news conference starts at 11 a.m.
