HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The topic of tolls continued at the state capitol.
On Wednesday, lawmakers spent the day discussing three bills that would potentially implement tolls in Connecticut.
The Transportation Committee started voting on the three toll proposals late Wednesday afternoon following a 12-hour public hearing.
One bill passed through the committee on Wednesday that would allow tolls on I-84, I-91, I-95, and Route 15. The bill passed 21-11, all Republicans voting 'no.'
Two more bills passed after that, passing on party lines.
Ultimately, the General Assembly needs to have the final vote.
Governor Ned Lamont’s latest proposal is a plan for 53 toll gantries on four of the state's highways-- I-91, I-95, I-84, and Route 15.
"I really think it's the future of the state and that's why I'm leading in on this hard," Lamont said.
He continues to say that the revenue generated from tolls would help upgrade the state's transportation infrastructure, including a number of deteriorating bridges around the state.
He said it was not an easy decision to propose tolls, but the state needs reliable revenue and no more borrowing.
Democratic Senator Derek Slap said he's not endorsing tolls but wants to keep the discussion moving.
"All this stuff is difficult part of the reason CT is in this budget mess is because for far too long elected leaders did not make tough decisions," Slap said.
In a statement on Wednesday, Lamont issued a statement saying "The Connecticut of tomorrow has faster rail service into and out of New York City, connecting to Hartford, Boston, and points beyond. It has highways that move goods and people seamlessly and without endless congestion or deteriorating bridges. It has enhanced airports with more frequent and extensive service and ports that serve Connecticut’s people and its commerce. And it’s the kind of place that people want to raise their families, and businesses want to locate in and grow. But that vision of our state is at risk if we don’t have the same dialogue that 34 states in the country, including all of the other states along the Eastern Seaboard, have had. A reliable, sustainable revenue source – 40 percent of which will be paid for by people who don’t even live here – is necessary to make the infrastructure investment we need to get our state growing again. My plan includes discounts for Connecticut EZ-Pass holders and frequent commuters and assistance for low-income individuals and families, as well. Simply put, a 21st century economy cannot be supported by a 20th century transportation system. Borrowing billions of dollars while saddling our kids and grandkids with decades of debt isn’t a path forward. To get Connecticut back on track, we need a debt diet, not a bonding binge, as supported by comments from S&P Global Ratings credit analyst David Hitchcock just yesterday. I look forward to continuing this critical conversation with residents, elected officials, and labor and business leaders in the weeks ahead. To get Connecticut growing again, we have to get Connecticut moving again.”
Before the Transportation Committee started, Democrats and Republicans met privately to caucus.
"It's been tolls, period. There hasn't been a dialogue about a mix of things it either tolls or nothing," said Republican State Rep. Brenda Kupchick.
The anti-toll movement has mobilized and they want to be heard.
"The tolls issue is opposed by Republicans, by Democrats, by citizens all over the state," said Neil Tolhurst, of No Tolls CT.
Wednesday’s meeting came just one day after a group protested tolls in state by placing a large inflatable "toll troll" on the capitol lawn.
Patrick Sasser from No Tolls CT issued a statement Wednesday saying "This comes as no surprise. We knew the fix was in from the beginning. This push by politicians and lobbyists to tax people for driving to work was never going to be stopped at the committee level. It has to be stopped by the people of Connecticut contacting their lawmakers.”
Business groups are reluctant to take a stand on tolls.
The Waterbury Chamber of Commerce said companies of all sizes want better roads and bridges, but tolls are tough.
"We need that investment in infrastructure and that would probably come from toll revenue, so we are watching this closely," said Lynn Ward, president of the Waterbury Regional Chamber.
The House speaker said state gas taxes and federal monies bring in about $1 billion per year, but that needs to double to make critical improvements.
The viaducts here in Hartford is $20 million a year in just upkeep, so we have serious concerns about transportation safety for consumer but also transportation friendliness," said State Rep. and House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.
