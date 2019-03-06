HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It's a law that keeps you "in the know."
The Freedom of Information Act has been around for more than 50 years, and gives the public access to information about their government agencies.
However, a proposed bill is looking to prevent some information from going public. The bill is sponsored by the Chief State's Attorney.
On Wednesday, Judiciary committee members asked questions and heard testimony from those for and against the proposed bill.
“The commission has reached out to the State's Attorney on the bill and would welcome the opportunity to work with the committee staff and stakeholder to iron out some language that would safeguard both legitimate public interest and private interest,” said Mary Schwind, managing director of the Freedom of Information Commission.
She said she thinks the proposed bill is broad.
If approved, it could prevent the media and general public from getting certain information.
The proposed bill stems from documents released by the state Supreme Court, approving the public to see Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza’s private journals, and other writings.
The bill is suggesting if someone isn't arrested, their information or evidence collected can't be released.
“There was intense public interest in understanding the motives of the shooter and it has been determined by law enforcement that there would be no criminal prosecution since the perpetrator was deceased,” Schwind said.
Currently as the law sits, the agency that holds the information, like police departments, can already withhold information.
“They currently have some very good standards in place that they can reject an FOI request in its totality, they can redact some pieces of information and, depending on the requesting party, they might be satisfied with that rejection in part or in whole and can challenge it,” said WFSB’s General Manager Dana Neves, who also represented the Connecticut Broadcasters Association at Wednesday's hearing.
She believes, if approved, it would take us backwards.
“This bill would set the Freedom of Information back by decades. With little benefit in return. We believe this bill would impair the public's current right to know,” Neves said.
Wednesday was a chance for the public to speak. No vote was taken.
