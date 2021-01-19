HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A child tax credit proposal was unveiled on Tuesday morning.
State Rep. Sean Scanlon, a Democrat who represents Guilford and is chairman of the House Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee, hosted a virtual roundtable discussion.
He said his bill is modeled after the federal child tax credit and would provide tax relief to more than 1 million Connecticut residents.
"The cost of raising a child in Connecticut is far too expensive for middle and working class families," Scanlon said. "This legislation will provide serious tax relief to parents and will be a dramatic step towards making Connecticut a more affordable place to raise a family.
The legislation would phase in a child tax credit of up to 30 percent of the federal credit over four years for state tax filers who make up to $681,861. By year four, Scanlon said a middle class family in Connecticut making between $53,419 and $202,859 with three children would be able to reduce their state taxes by $1,800 per year.
Scanlon was joined by parents from across the state who spoke about the challenges Connecticut families face and how such a credit would help.
