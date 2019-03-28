HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Folks across the country are blasting U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her proposal to cut funds from a variety of education programs.
Included in those cuts was the Special Olympics.
However, late Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he was backing off his budget request to cut funding for the Special Olympics.
Shanon McCormick thanks a statewide program in CT called Unified Sports for helping her 21-year-old son Sean Martin excel in sports.
“Unified bowling, soccer all throughout middle school and high school that he wouldn't had the opportunity to do,” McCormick said.
She’s the executive director of the Down Syndrome Association of Connecticut.
"They have a lot of fun together, they build relationship and those relationships are what the kids carry with them as they finish school and go away to college,” McCormick said.
In Connecticut, funding from the Department of Education helps run Unified Sports for students from pre-school to high school.
The teams aren't just for kids with disabilities, but for those without them, and a way for all of them to build relationships.
“This is more than just taking something away from people with disabilities, this is damaging a program that builds community,” McCormick said.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was back on Capitol Hill Thursday to present her budget to a Senate committee.
She's been facing criticism for her proposal to eliminate nearly $18 million in funding for the Special Olympics.
DeVos has said "I think the Special Olympics is an awesome organization. One that is well supported by the philanthropic sector as well."
For families, if the proposed cuts became a reality, they said it would do more harm than good.
“It would be a huge loss. It would be a terrible set back to a lot of families. This is a way of building community and avoiding isolation. It’s a way of developing support system and we all need support systems,” McCormick said.
DeVos said she's given a portion of her salary to the Special Olympics and encourages private contributions.
