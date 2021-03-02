HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The pandemic has been tough for working women, as more than two million have left the workforce since last year.
However, there is a push in Connecticut to help women succeed on the job.
There are several legislative bills in the works this session that are meant to help empower women, including one that would give working moms access to affordable daycare.
“We're going to be able to greatly expand daycare and greatly expand subsidies for daycare and childcare, to make sure that every women every mom can live to their full potential and know that their kids are being well taken care of,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.
Another bill would help stop age discrimination, preventing employers from asking a candidate their date of birth, or when they graduated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.