HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Additional punishment is expected to be passed down to a Hartford detective after proposing a wager to other officials.
The announcement came Friday afternoon from Hartford Police.
According to Hartford Chief of Police Jason Thody, a text message was sent to other officers and court officials earlier this week proposing a wager about the location of Hartford's first homicide of 2021.
For now, the detective, who has not been named, will be charged with violating the code of conduct and has been reassigned.
In a statement, Chief Thody says:
"While no wager took place, this represents an appalling lack of judgment, an extreme insensitivity toward our community, and a clear violation of Department policy for which there will be serious disciplinary consequences. In a year when we have solved more homicides than any year in memory, it also does a disservice to the incredibly hard work that so many of our officers are doing on a daily basis to prevent and solve serious crimes."
The officer will have the opportunity to appeal the discipline imposed by Chief Thody.
"At a time when we are trying to build trust, I am as disappointed in this behavior as I am sure you all of you are," added Chief Thody.
