CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of additional jobs could be making their way to Cromwell.
Mayor Enzo Faienza says that Scannel Company has proposed to develop land over on Shunpike Road, making way for two new warehouse facilities.
The official number of total jobs it would bring to the area weren't immediately available, but Faienza said it's in the hundreds.
The Scannel Company were the ones that helped build the new Amazon facility near the Rocky Hill line.
If the project is given the green light, it would be the largest commercial development in the town's history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.