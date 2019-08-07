STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The attorney for Fotis Dulos is asking a judge to deny what appears to be a “gag” order in the case of his missing estranged wife.
Prosecutors want to prevent Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband and his attorney from talking publicly about this case, which has no doubt gained international attention.
Attorney Norm Pattis is firing back, sharing a 7-page letter, opposing the motion, saying "The motion has the look and feel of pursuit of a “gag” order, and should be denied."
The motion filed by the state seeks an order that all parties involved “comply with Rules of Professional Conduct 3.6(a) by refraining from making any public comments that the parties know will have a ‘substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing an adjudicative proceeding’.”
Jennifer Dulos disappeared on May 24, and hasn’t been seen since.
The search for the 50-year-old mother has spanned several towns, including New Canaan, Farmington, Avon, and Hartford.
Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis have pleaded not guilty to charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.
In the letter, Pattis said "Public speculation that Mr. Dulos had a role in his wife’s disappearance and/or death is widespread. Such speculation has had a devastating effect on Mr. Dulos’ personal and professional life. He is entitled, as a matter of law, to rebut claims and insinuations that he is any way responsible for her disappearance."
Last month, Pattis also filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Fotis related to Jennifer's disappearance.
