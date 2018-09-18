BRIDGEPORT, CT (AP) - A Connecticut man has been found guilty to defrauding more than 50 people out of more than $2 million, including several women he met on a dating site.
A federal jury in Bridgeport on Tuesday found 66-year-old Thomas Connerton guilty of more than two dozen counts of fraud.
U.S. Attorney John Durham says the Stamford man tricked his victims into providing him funding for his Connecticut-based company, Safety Technologies, LLC.
Durham says several victims were lured into the scheme when they met Connerton on a popular dating website.
Officials say more than 50 people lost about $2.2 million.
A sentencing date hasn't been scheduled. The government is also seeking full restitution for the victim-investors and forfeiture of the two engagement rings that Connerton purchased with the fraudulent proceeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.